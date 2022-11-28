Haryana water authority seeks report from F’bad admn on illegal extraction

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 27

The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (HWRA) has sought a status report regarding the illegal extraction of groundwater and the measures taken to check operation of unauthorised tubewells in the city.

Sources in the district administration said several unauthorised pumps and wells were being operated in the city to meet the need of drinking water in the NCR. The HWRA had asked the district authorities to conduct a probe and submit a report, they added.

DELAY in process The HWRA had also written a letter in this regard, addressed to the Faridabad DC, on June 30, requesting an inquiry into the matter through enforcement officer

Though the communication was sent way back this year, the delay on part of the district administration has made the HWRA send a reminder

A drive to disconnect unauthorised tubewells in the city was launched in 2020 but was halted soon after in the wake of protest

The authority has also provided a list of about 112 units engaged allegedly in unauthorised extraction and supply of potable water in campers and bottles. The HWRA had also written a letter in this regard on June 30, the sources said. “You are requested to get an enquiry conducted through an enforcement officer and send a report to the office (of authority),” read the letter, which was addressed to the Faridabad DC.

Though the communication was sent way back this year, the delay on part of the district administration has rendered the HWRA to send a reminder, sources said, adding the number of illegal tube wells in the district could be well around 500. “Around 200 tankers supply water from local resources daily to Delhi,” said an official in the district administration. He added a drive of to disconnect unauthorised tubewells was launched in 2020 but it was halted soon after in wake of protest.

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has also taken steps to check unauthorised pumps and wells. It has started registration of water tankers through QR code, geo-fencing and geo-tagging in order to regulate the water supply from authorised sources and to check illegal supply to Delhi.

DC Vikram Singh said the MCF had been asked to take action against the offenders and submit a detailed report.