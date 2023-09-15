Haryana wins gold at TIOL Awards 2023

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Haryana Government today won the first prize in the “Reformist State” category at the TIOL Awards 2023.

Haryana has emerged as the Gold Award winner, showcasing its exceptional efforts in governance reform. Following Haryana, Maharashtra won the Silver Award, while Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were acknowledged with the Jury Award. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 4 and 5, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The TIOL Awards 2023 encompass nine distinct categories, recognising excellence in areas such as non-salaried taxpayers, MSMEs, corporates, tax technology service providers, economic journalists and columnists, tax commissioners, institutional game changers and reformist state governments.

These accolades are bestowed based on an evaluation process carried out by a jury panel, which comprises retired officers including former Chief Justices, former High Court judges, and retired Revenue Secretaries.

