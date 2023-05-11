Haryana withdraws advertisement for recruitment of 4,400 post graduate teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The State of Haryana has decided to withdraw the recent advertisement initiating the process to recruit around 4,400 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

A formal statement to this effect was made before the Punjab and Haryana high court by the State counsel.

The development took place just about six months after Haryana Public Service Commission issued the advertisement for recruitment of post graduate teachers.

The Bench, on April 20, had stayed the process. Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill had also issued notice of motion to the State and other respondents on a petition for quashing criteria dated March 20, March 29 and April 6 issued by respondent-commission.

Justice Gill was hearing a petition filed by Poonam Kumari and other candidates through counsel Ravinder Singh Dhull. Among other things, the Bench was told that the respondent-commission had been continuously changing the rules of the game after it had started, which was totally illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

Appearing before Justice Gill’s Bench, Dhull had submitted that the petitioners applied for the posts against advertisement dated August 26, 2019. But the advertisement was withdrawn vide notice dated March 30, 2022.

The notice said relaxation in age and fee was to be given to the applicants, who had earlier applied for the posts of TGTs and PGTs against previous advertisements. The posts were re-advertised vide advertisement No.32/2022 dated November 19, 2022, by respondent-Commission. But there was no specific criterion for conducting the examination.

It was added that the last date for submission of online forms was extended to December 25, 2022. The criterion for examination was also changed from the one mentioned in the earlier advertisement. Dhull added the last date for submission of online application forms was further extended to January 1.

He added the announcement made on December 13, 2022, laying down the pattern and scheme for the recruitment/examination, was withdrawn and subsequently a new scheme/pattern of the examination was announced.

Still further, the respondent-commission partially modified the scheme/pattern of the examination stipulated vide announcement dated March 20. Again on April 6, complete scheme/pattern of examination modified vide announcement dated March 29 was published.