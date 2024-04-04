Haryana Women Commission issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over remarks against Hema Malini

PTI

Chandigarh, April 4

The Haryana State Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his purported “indecent” remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said Surjewala has been asked to present himself before the panel on April 9 and give a clarification.

The commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports and issued the notice. It said his alleged indecent remarks hurt the dignity of a woman.

However on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies and added that he neither intended to insult Hema Malini nor hurt anyone.

The BJP had on Wednesday accused Congress general secretary Surjewala of making “vile, sexist” remarks against actor-politician Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party is misogynistic and abhors women.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Surjewala sought to clarify his remarks and launched a counter attack on the BJP.

In a post on X on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies so that it can distract the country's attention from the Modi government's “anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India”.

“Listen to the full video - I said, 'we also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our (bahu) daughter-in-law,” said Surjewala.

“BJP's anti-women pawns were ordered to cut this video, but these same pawns never asked the prime minister why he said 'girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore' in Himachal? Why was a woman MP called "Shurpanakha" in Parliament? Why was a woman CM trolled in such a vulgar manner? Is it correct to say 'Congress' widow'? Is it right to call the top leadership of the Congress a 'jersey cow'?”

“My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it (Haryana CM) Nayab Saini Ji, or (former CM) Khattar Ji, or myself,” he said.

“Everyone rises or falls on the basis of their work, the public is supreme and they have to use their discretion in making their choice. Neither did I intend to insult Hema Malini ji nor to hurt anyone.... BJP itself is anti-women, that is why it sees and understands everything through an anti-women lens and spreads lies as per its convenience!” he alleged.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hema Malini #Randeep Surjewala