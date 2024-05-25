Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

Gurugram, May 25
Independent MLA from Badshahpur Assembly constituency, Rakesh Daulatabad, 45, died of a heart attack on Saturday, police said.
Officials said Daulatabad had a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar, where he died during the treatment.
Daulatabad had won from the Badshahpur Assembly seat in the 2019 elections as an Independent candidate, after which he supported the BJP government.
However, the family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted.
