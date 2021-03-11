Haryana’s Capt Abhilasha Barak creates history; becomes first woman Army copter pilot

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, May 26
Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday created history by becoming the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator.
Capt Barak's family is settled in Panchkula, Haryana. Her father Col S Om Singh (retd) served in the J&K Light infantry.
Abhilasha has completed her six months of combat Army Aviation Course. She was awarded the coveted wings along with 36 Army Pilots today by Director General Lt General AK Suri, Commandant, Army Aviation, at a valedictory ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik.
Captain Abhilasha Barak was commissioned in Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. She has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps.
The IAF has women copter pilots for almost 30 years, the Coast Guard also has women copter pilots. The Navy has pilots flying surveillance planes like the drones but does not have copter pilots.
