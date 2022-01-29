Haryana's first Chief Minister Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma remembered

Tribune News Service

Rewari, January 28

The Rashtravadi Brahaman Sabha (RBS) organised a function here to remember the first Chief Minister of Haryana, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma.

The BJP state executive member Aarti Rao was the chief guest on the occasion, who recalled the contribution of Sharma in the state politics. Satish Joshi, general secretary of the RBS, said those present on the occasion also paid floral tributes to the former CM.