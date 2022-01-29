Haryana's first Chief Minister Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma remembered

Rewari, January 28
The Rashtravadi Brahaman Sabha (RBS) organised a function here to remember the first Chief Minister of Haryana, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma.
The BJP state executive member Aarti Rao was the chief guest on the occasion, who recalled the contribution of Sharma in the state politics. Satish Joshi, general secretary of the RBS, said those present on the occasion also paid floral tributes to the former CM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar