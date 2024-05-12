Haryana's Lok Adalat resolves 256,589 cases worth Rs 110 crore

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 12
Amidst the jubilant atmosphere of Mother's Day, a touching tale of familial reconciliation unfolded in Jhajjar. A longstanding disagreement between a mother and her son reached a gratifying conclusion.
The young man willingly agreed to provide his mother with a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 12,000.
The cordial settlement took place within the caring atmosphere of the second National Lok Adalat of the year organised meticulously across the State by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA).
It was held under the guidance of Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and HALSA Executive Chairman Justice Arun Palli.
In total, an impressive number of 256,589 cases, each narrating a distinct tale of struggle and resolution, found closure at both pre-litigation and pending stages. The settlements amounted to more than Rs 110 crore.
In Faridabad, a petitioner’s disability was assessed on the spot with the assistance of an orthopaedic surgeon deputed in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Bench for expert opinion. The matter was successfully resolved, exhibiting effective collaboration between legal expertise and medical insight.
A divorce petition pending for two years saw a breakthrough in Charkhi Dadri. The matrimonial dispute between the couple, including their minor child’s custody issue, was amicably resolved through the personal efforts and counselling.
Despite initial disagreements, the matter was settled with the wife agreeing to a one-time settlement of Rs 15 lakh with the minor’s custody remaining with her.
In all, the Lok Adalat was organized in 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state for providing a platform to the litigants to settle their disputes amicably.
Justice Palli, along with HALSA Member Secretary Surya Partap Singh, and Joint Member Secretary Akshdeep Mahajan, monitored the Lok Adalats through videoconferencing.
Interacting with the Benches, Justice Palli described the Lok Adalat as an effective alternative dispute resolution method for ensuring quick and final consensual disposal of cases binding on the parties without incurring extra cost or fees.
“Lok Adalats not only settle pending disputes or the ones likely to arise between parties, but also ensures social harmony as parties to dispute settle their cases amicably to their full satisfaction,” said Justice Palli.
