Haryana’s Nuh gangrapes, double murder case: Four convicts sentenced to death by CBI court

New Delhi, May 4

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula awarded the death sentence to four convicts in the 2016 Nuh gangrapes and double murder case on Saturday, officials said.

On April 10, the court had found Hemat Chouhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan guilty of double murder, gangrape and dacoity which took place in Haryana's Nuh on the intervening night of August 24-25, 2016.

The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 8.20 lakh on the accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

The accused had gang-raped two females, including a minor, at their home and thereafter looted ornaments and cash from their possession.

Due to the attack, one of the victims died along with his wife and others were grievously injured.

Haryana Police had filed a charge sheet against a different set of accused persons. The CBI took over the probe on the reference from the state government.

The agency had filed two charge sheets against the convicted accused on January 24, 2018 and on January 29, 2019 after a detailed probe during which it collected and analysed scientific and forensic evidences.

“On 10.04.2024, Trial Court had convicted aforementioned four accused persons under Section 120B, 302, 307, 376-D, 323, 459, 460 IPC and under Section 6 of POSCO Act 2012 and had fixed later dates for pronouncement of sentence. Detailed arguments were put forth on behalf of CBI praying for maximum punishment for the convicts,” a CBI spokesperson said.

