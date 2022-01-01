Haryana’s share hiked in pension scheme

Chandigarh, January 28
The Haryana Government has increased the state government’s share in the new pension scheme (NPS) from 10 to 14 per cent with effect from January 1.
An order issued by the Finance Department said the decision had been taken on the pattern of the Central Government, which had already hiked the monthly contribution of the Central Government share from 10 to 14 per cent for the Central Government employees.
The Defined Contributory Pension Scheme, popularly known as NPS, 2008, is applicable to the government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2006. —
