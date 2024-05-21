 Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat

There is no relief predicted in the affected areas -- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and northwest Madhya Pradesh -- in the next 5 days

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat

Children jump into a water body for respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 21

A blistering heat wave swept through large parts of India for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, affecting health and livelihoods.

There is no relief predicted in the affected areas -- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and northwest Madhya Pradesh -- in the next five days.

The Met Office has issued a red warning for these states, stressing the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people".

It said extreme heat would continue in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, safe havens for people escaping the punishing heat in the plains, during the period.

On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily life as many chose to remain indoors in the afternoon.

Parts of Gujarat reeled from the deadly combination of high heat and humidity.

The mercury soared to a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Sirsa, making it the warmest place in the country on Tuesday.

In Delhi, temperatures dropped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.

Officials said the national capital's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as households and offices increased the use of air-conditioners.

The power demand is projected to cross 8,000 MW, peaking at around 8,200 MW this summer.

Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi demanded that coolers, fans, cold drinking water, and doctors be made available at polling booths to beat the heat on election day in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city will be held on May 25.

The IMD had earlier warned of extreme heat in India during the April-June period, coinciding with the seven-phase Lok Sabha election that ends on June 1.

On Tuesday, the mercury dropped marginally at some places in Himachal Pradesh following thunderstorms and showers even as Una and Neri recorded a high of 42.4 degrees and 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The local weather department said no relief from the scorching heat is likely as the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to increase by two to three degrees over the next four to five days and stay appreciably above normal.

The mercury rose further in Rajasthan where Pilani in Jhunjhunu continued to remain the hottest in the state with a maximum of 47.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Normal life was crippled due to the prevailing severe heat conditions.

In view of the scorching heat, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma instructed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and power distribution corporations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and water.

According to the Met Centre in Jaipur, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two degrees Celsius in the next 72 hours and there is a possibility of heatwave at most places in the state and intense heat wave at some places in the next two days.

Severe heat waves have impacted a large number of people in parts of India for three years in a row, affecting health, water availability, agriculture, power generation and other sectors of the economy.

The crippling heat particularly strains low-income households, which often have poor access to water and cooling, and tests the endurance of outdoor workers toiling in the searing sun, forcing them to take frequent breaks.

"The intense heat is affecting my income. The daily earnings have come down from around Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,000. I am not taking any breaks in an effort to cut down the losses; this could affect my health," said 33-year-old Azharuddin, an auto-rickshaw driver. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Sirsa #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Punjab

In Punjab CM’s bastion Sangrur, ‘outsider’ Sukhpal Khaira poses tough challenge to Meet Hayer

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Punjab

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

6
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

7
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

8
India

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike

9
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

10
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma says Sisodia's conduct amounted ...

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 47.8 degrees as there is no sign of respite from sweltering heat

There is no relief predicted in the affected areas -- Punjab...

1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

The flight is diverted and lands in stormy weather in Bangko...

3 Indians among passengers aboard Singapore Airlines flight hit by ‘sudden extreme turbulence’

3 Indians among passengers aboard Singapore Airlines flight hit by ‘sudden extreme turbulence’

The traumatic incident in which the aircraft descended 6,000...

Pakistan-based handler was to give location, time of attack, suspected IS terrorists tell investigators

Pakistan-based handler was to give location, time of attack, suspected IS terrorists tell investigators

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested 4 Sri Lankan natio...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar: Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of gangster Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Respectfully disagree with Delhi High Court decision dismissing Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas: AAP

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM’s silence speaks volumes about his stance on women’s safety, says Delhi L-G

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Jalandhar: Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: AAP leader Mahinderjit Singh killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Ravneet Bittu to Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Ravneet Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed