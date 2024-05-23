Haryana’s sports achievers felicitated by CM at Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 22

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said due to the outstanding sports policy, state players had brought laurels to the country and the state by performing well at international events. He said the sports policy had worked in favour of the players and had helped in enhancing the respect of every Haryanvi in the field of sports and the government would continue to work for the betterment of the players.

The CM was addressing the players as the chief guest at the Haryana Khel Gaurav Awards ceremony organised by international kabaddi player Deepak Ram Niwas Hooda and his wife international boxer Saweety Boora here on Tuesday. Several players who won medals at the national and international events were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM praised Arjuna, Dronacharya and Bhim awardees and also patted the backs of emerging players. “The soil of Haryana is full of potential. Haryanvis are progressing in every field. Thanks to our sports policy, 50 per cent of the winning Indian players are from Haryana. The government has inspired the youth by running campaigns like ‘Khelo India’. We are giving an award of Rs 6 crore to the player for winning gold medal in the Olympics,” he added.

Saini expressed happiness that in the coming years, Olympics would be held in the country and definitely the craze of the youth towards sports would increase. He assured all players that the government was with them and could not make any announcement due to the code of conduct, but whatever problems they were facing, they would work towards solving these.

“By setting up a Sports University at Rai, the government has provided the latest technology, latest courses and a better environment for sports. The coming times will prove to be very good for the players of Haryana,” he claimed.

Dr Satish Poonia, BJP’s Lok Sabha polls in-charge and former president of Rajasthan, was the special guest and he also threw light on the sports policy. On the occasion, Dronacharya Awardee Narendra Saini, Rammehar Ghanghas, Rambir Khokhar and international wrestler Babita Phogat also encouraged the players.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini #Rohtak