Haryana's sports prowess on display at Delhi parade

New Delhi, January 27
The Haryana Government showcased its sporting prowess through its tableau during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Wednesday.
Kaleidoscopic memories of the Tokyo Olympics and other international sports in which sportsmen of the state brought honour to the country apparently surged through the crowds along the Rajpath as the tableau rolled through.
The highlight of the tableau was the presence of many international-level players, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Kumari Rani Rampal and Sumit Antil. These players have brought laurels to the country by winning medals in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. — TNS
ITBP best Marching contingent
Panchkula: The contingent of the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre at Bhanu was adjudged best at the R-Day function here. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the trophy to BTC IG Ishwar Duhan and contingent commander.
