Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 27

The Gurugram administration has planned a gastronomic delight for delegates of G20 meet, which is slated to begin on March 1.

As per the plan, the administration will put on menu famous sweets of Haryana, with 'jalebi' from Gohana being the star delicacy.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the menu had been planned meticulously and Haryanavi cuisine would make it way more special. The administration has shortlisted famous sweet shops across each district, which will be presenting their bestsellers like rewari, gajak, barfi etc. during the event.

"Haryana has diverse and famous sweets. We look forth to presenting and publicising these at the event. We have shortlisted many famous vendors of the state and will be presenting their bestsellers," said Yadav.

Going with the theme of the year, the menu would also include various delicacies made from millets. Chefs will be using millets to prepare Haryanavi delicacies and will also come up with healthy alternatives for regular dishes.

"The event will be a gastronomic journey for all participants. Gurugram is a hub of world-class restaurants with food available from each part of the globe. But this time, we will have a traditional welcome for our guests," said Yadav.

The city will host the 1st Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting as part of G20 Summit from March 1 to 4 at Hotel Leela. Several roads in the city have been spruced up, hoardings installed and other steps taken to welcome the delegates from 39 countries.

Adequate arrangements have also been made for the accommodation of the delegates participating in the summit, along with cleanliness, plantation and security of the venues.