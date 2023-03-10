 Haryanvi film artistes shocked at Satish Kaushik's death : The Tribune India

Haryanvi film artistes shocked at Satish Kaushik's death

Haryanvi film artistes shocked at Satish Kaushik's death

Actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik receiving LifeTime Achievement Award in Hisar. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 9

A pall of gloom descended on the Haryanvi film industry with the untimely demise of Bollywood’s versatile actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik.

Kaushik was the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board and had been working to promote Haryanvi cinema. Haryanvi artists said it was an irreparable loss to the state film industry as he had some good plans to boost the regional cinema.

Belonging to Mahendragarh’s Dhanaunda village, Kaushik produced the Haryanvi film “Chhoriya Chhoron se Kam Nai Hoti” in 2019, which won the “Best feature movie award in Haryanvi language” at the 67th National Film Awards.

Governor, CM mourn demise

I am deeply pained at the passing away of Satish Kaushik. His outstanding acting will be cherished by generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. —Bandaru Dattatraya, governor

Kaushik will always be remembered for his distinguished acting and direction work. His death is an irreparable loss to the art world, especially Haryana. —Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister

“Kaushik lived in Mumbai, but was well connected to his roots in Haryana. He remained in touch with Haryanvi artistes and used to get updates about the works being done by them to encourage the Haryanvi cinema. He always tried to meet local artistes during his visit to Haryana and surrounding states,” said Janardhan Sharma, an eminent Haryanvi actor and president, Haryana Innovative Film Association (HIFA). He maintained that Kaushik played a key role in the Haryana film policy framed by the state government to revive the regional cinema by creating awareness as well as providing financial aid to artistes for making films.

“I was lucky to receive the Lifetime Achievement award along with Satish Kaushik during the Haryana International Film Festival held in Hisar in 2017,” Sharma added. Yashpal Sharma, a Bollywood actor and director of Haryanvi film “Dada Lakhmi”, said Kaushik’s valuable contribution not only to Hindi but also to the Haryanvi film industry could not be forgotten.

“I met Kaushik at his office in Mumbai four days ago. We had a detailed discussion about how to uplift Haryanvi cinema. He also discussed the plan to screen some good Haryanvi films like ‘Dada Lakhi’, ‘Pagri’, ‘Satrangi’ and ‘Chhoriya Chhoron se Kam Nai Hoti’ in villages across state to create awareness among villages about Haryanvi cinema,” said Sharma, adding that Kaushik always inspired and supported him. Satish’s cousin Subhash Kaushik told The Tribune that his brother, along with wife and daughter, came to Dhanaunda village two years ago as chief guest in a football tournament.

“Satish’s father Banwari Lal shifted to Delhi in connection with his business. Satish was fond of acting since childhood which made him establish himself in Bollywood. I talked to Satish over phone some months ago and he told me to come to the village soon,” said Subhash.

Binu Kumari, sarpanch of Dhanaunda, said villagers were visiting Satish’s ancestral house to express their grief over his sudden demise.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have expressed grief over the passing away of veteran actor and director, who was also the Chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

The Governor said as Chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board, Kaushik was doing his best to promote Haryanavi films, art and culture. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the Bollywood and the Haryanavi film industry, added Dattatraya.

