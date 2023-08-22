Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi died at a Hisar hospital on Tuesday.

He was 40.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for jaundice at a private hospital for the past 10 days.

Earlier, his health had improved and he was discharged from the hospital. But, soon after that his health began to deteriorate and he had to be admitted to the hospital again.

Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photo of Raju Punjabi on the hospital bed on social media and captioned it as, “Raju wapis aaja” (Raju come back).

The news of his demise has sent shock waves across the Haryana music industry as well as among his fans.

Raju was known for songs like ‘Aacha lage se, and ‘Tu cheez lajawab’.

He had released his last song, 'Aapse milke yaara humko achha laga tha', on August 12.

