Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

Chandigarh, August 22
Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi died at a Hisar hospital on Tuesday.
He was 40.
According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for jaundice at a private hospital for the past 10 days.
Earlier, his health had improved and he was discharged from the hospital. But, soon after that his health began to deteriorate and he had to be admitted to the hospital again.
Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photo of Raju Punjabi on the hospital bed on social media and captioned it as, “Raju wapis aaja” (Raju come back).
The news of his demise has sent shock waves across the Haryana music industry as well as among his fans.
Raju was known for songs like ‘Aacha lage se, and ‘Tu cheez lajawab’.
He had released his last song, 'Aapse milke yaara humko achha laga tha', on August 12.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur
The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir