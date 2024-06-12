Hate, negativity rampant under BJP rule in Haryana: Ex-CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Buoyed over Lok Sabha poll results, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today described the last 10 years of the BJP rule as being filled with “hate and negativity”.

“Farmers witnessed nails being dug on roads to stop their movement. They went through the entire summer and winter on the road during their agitation. They were called terrorists. Sarpanches were beaten up. Women wrestlers didn’t get justice. Asha and Anganwadi workers faced lathicharge. This government represents police, propaganda, and portals (websites),” said Hooda.

At a press conference here, he said the recent Lok Sabha results indicated that the Congress was returning to power in the state. “The last 10 years of the state will be remembered in the history for coming down on all indices,” he added.

On CM Nayab Singh Saini’s government distributing possession certificates to beneficiaries of the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana’, he said, “It was our scheme. We had given plots to 4 lakh people while 3 lakh plots were identified for the rest. However, when the BJP came to power, they closed the scheme. Now, after more than nine years, they have decided to revive the scheme. Instead, they should apologise to people.”

He pointed out that 2 lakh government jobs were vacant in the state and Haryana is number 1 in unemployment in the country. “It has become number 1 in crime and inflation too. Besides, the state is in a debt trap. The government is taking loans to repay loans.”

He pointed out that the vote share of the INDIA bloc constituents (Congress and AAP) stood at 47.61 per cent and the BJP received 46.11 per cent votes. He said the BJP suffered a decline of about 12 per cent in vote share from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but the Congress gained from 28.5 per cent to 43.67 per cent.

He said the INDIA bloc was ahead in the 46 Assembly segments and lagging in 44. “BJP Lok Sabha mein half, Vidhan Sabha mein saaf (BJP is reduced to half in the Lok Sabha polls, and will be wiped out in the state polls).”

In reply to a question, he refrained from giving the exact number of seats the Congress would win. “There will be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. Others (JJP and INLD) will compete with NOTA,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said, “The BJP government doesn’t have numbers. We have written to the Governor to dissolve the House so that horse trading could stop. We will again approach the Governor.”

