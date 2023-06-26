HAU admission: Last date to apply extended

Hisar, June 25
The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has extended the last date for filling the online application forms for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses due to some issues being faced by the applicants in the Parivar Pahchan Patras (Family Identity Cards).
Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said in a statement today that the last date for filling the online application form has been extended till July 8, in view of the ongoing process of updation of the family identity cards. The university has also deferred the entrance examination to July 23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...