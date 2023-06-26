HAU admission: Last date to apply extended

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 25

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has extended the last date for filling the online application forms for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses due to some issues being faced by the applicants in the Parivar Pahchan Patras (Family Identity Cards).

Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said in a statement today that the last date for filling the online application form has been extended till July 8, in view of the ongoing process of updation of the family identity cards. The university has also deferred the entrance examination to July 23.