HAU, Australian varsity discuss joint research programmes

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 9

Senior officials of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) and Western Sydney University (WSU), during a meeting held recently at HAU, discussed the progress of the ongoing academic joint master of research (MRes) dual degree programmes, direct PhD dual degree programmes and other areas of collaboration on research and academics between the two universities.

An HAU spokesperson said the delegates of the WSU and HAU held discussions on various ambitious topics at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj.

The delegates included plant physiologist Prof David Tissue, Prof Oula Ghannoum from the plant science department, soil ecologist Uffenigaard Nielsen at Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment (WSU) and Kopal Choubey, senior research programme officer from New Delhi.

