HAU for joint research with Poland University

Hisar, August 11
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University and Warsaw University, Poland, will collaborate in education and research fields. For this, an agreement has been signed between the two universities.
These universities will promote joint research, internship and training programmes for biotechnology application in the field of precision agriculture, academic exchange of students and researchers, etc.
The HAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof BR Kamboj, and the Dean College of Basic Sciences and Humanities of the University, Dr Neeraj Kumar, who are currently at Warsaw University, Poland, for establishing mutual cooperation for academic and research pursuits between the above two universities, had a detailed discussion with the Rector of the university, Prof Alojzy Z Nowak, on this topic. Representatives of the departments were also present.
