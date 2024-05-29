Haryana Agricultural University gets design rights for cattle feeding trolley

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 28

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, has received the design rights for ‘Motile Cattle Feeding Trolley’. The product was given registration number 371981-001 in the design certificate issued by the Indian Patent Office.

‘Motile Cattle Feeding Trolley’ was designed by research scholar Khushboo under the supervision of director of Human Resource Management Manju Mehta. Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj congratulated them for the achievement.

The trolley can easily lift feed as it is equipped with a wheel. Fodder can also be easily transported from one place to another due to its tyres. Handles have been provided in the trolley, which makes it easy to grip and reduces hand fatigue.

By using this trolley, a person saves time and energy. People get rid of neck, back, arm and knee pains and it can be used for feeding water and fodder to animals.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar