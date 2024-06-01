HAU gets patent for paddy thresher machine

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 31

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, scientists have made another achievement as an integrated paddy thresher machine, with dryer, de-husker and polisher, developed by the scientists of the university has received a patent from the Patent Office of the Government of India.

Sharing the information, a university spokesperson said the machine developed by the scientists of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology would prove to be beneficial for the farmers. The machine was invented by Dr Mukesh Jain, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering; Dr Kanchan K Singh, former ADG of ICAR; and Professor Satya of IIT-Delhi. The machine has received the certificate from the Government of India, with the patent number-536920.

Vice Chancellor BR Kamboj congratulated all the scientists on being awarded the patent for the development of a new technology. He added that now, farmers would be able to detach paddy grains from the crop, dry de-husk (for brown rice), and polish (for white rice) using the machine on the fields itself.

Earlier, farmers had to go to the mill to extract rice from paddy. There was no such machine for extracting rice in the agricultural field. Now, farmers would be able to produce brown rice for their own consumption as well.

Brown rice has more nutrients than white rice as it does not go through any refining or polishing process, providing an adequate amount of calories to the body. It is also a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Besides, keeping bones healthy, diabetes and weight under control, it also increases immunity.

Dean College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Dr SK Pahuja, said the machine is suitable for a 50 HP tractor. The dryer includes 18 ceramic infrared heaters (650W each). The rice production capacity of this machine reaches 150 kg/hour. The price of the machine is Rs 6 lakh.

