Haryana Agricultural University honours 19 farmers

Hisar, September 13

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) honoured 19 farmers of the state for their contribution in making farming a remunerative occupation by adopting innovative ideas, at the Krishi Mela, on the university campus, here today.

While addressing farmers at the event’s inauguration, Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said, “Our university has recognised their efforts in switching from traditional farming methods to modern technology and promoting crop diversification.” He even talked about the importance of water conservation, and how an increasing consumption of water is resulting in overexploitation of ground water in the areas where wheat and paddy crops are grown, thereby leading to water table depletion.

