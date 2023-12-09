HAU, IOCL tie up to promote honey production

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 8

From landless labourers to unemployed and uneducated men and women farmers of the state, they all are set to get financial and technical help from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in setting up a beekeeping unit. The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) and IOCL have entered into a pact for the same.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. BR Kamboj, Dr Jeetram Sharma, Director of Research, on behalf of the university and SK Kanojia, Executive Director, Northern Regional Pipeline, on behalf of the IOCL, in the university today.

IOCL to provide funding of Rs 60L The IOCL will provide a funding of about Rs 60 lakh under the CSR.

The university will impart training, provide equipment and give technical expertise to farmers.

About 120 farmers will get benefits under the scheme.

“In addition to the revenues obtained from honey and other bee products, pollination activates of honeybees will contribute to the increased crop yield to the extent of 20-80 per cent in most cultivated crops through cross-pollination,” Dr Kamboj said.

Better food, additional income for farmers In Haryana, where average landholding is less than 0.75 hectare, beekeeping can provide better food, balanced nutrition and income to small farmers. Also, it is one of the leading states in honey production in India. —Prof BR Kamboj, VC

SK Kanojia of IOCL stated, “Beekeeping enterprise is suitable for people from all walks of life as a hobby, subsidiary occupation for supplementing income or as a full-time job for self-employment.” He hoped that the MoU will help achieve goals of Corporate Social Responsibility. Kanojia added that the collaboration will usher a real ‘Madhukranti’ in the state and also fulfil Government of India and Haryana Government’s goal of doubling farmers’ income.

Dr Sunita Yadav, Head and Project Officer, Department of Entomology, mentioned that four districts of Haryana have been selected in the initial phase under the ‘Madhukranti’ scheme on the theme of sustainable economic and nutritional security by adopting scientific beekeeping and diversification in various districts of the state.

The districts include Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Sonepat. As many as 120 unemployed youth and women from the districts will be given training for setting up small beekeeping units under the supervision and help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

