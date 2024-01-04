Haryana Agricultural University VC receives award for work on agronomy

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 3

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof BR Kamboj has been conferred with the MS Swaminathan Award at the international conference held on ‘One Health, One World’ at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presented him the award for his contribution in the field of agronomy. A special committee constituted for the award selected VC Kamboj for his excellent achievements in the field of education, research, technology development and extension in agricultural science.

The VC is well familiarised with the common problems, needs and socio-economical conditions of farmers. The agricultural recommendations suggested by him based on his experience in research work and extension activities have proven to be beneficial for the farmers.

Presently, Prof Kamboj is serving as the 20th VC of the university. He has served the university for 29 years and has published around 300 research papers and articles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar #Karnataka #Madhya Pradesh