Have big responsibility to discharge: Bhavya

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, November 7

A day after being elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from the family stronghold of Adampur, 29-year-old Bhavya Bishnoi, the youngest member of the House, is on a whirlwind tour of rubbing shoulders with the top brass of the BJP.

While his victory is still sinking in, Bishnoi, son of former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of Bhajan Lal, has his priorities clear.

Improved power supply, strengthening the sewage system in the mandis, better roads, a state-of-the-art hospital, coaching centres and improved sports infrastructure are on his agenda.

“A hospital in Adampur is on top of the list. At present, our people go to Agroha or Hisar and, sometimes, to the PGI, Rohtak. This deprives them of timely treatment which is why I will push for a hospital in the constituency itself,” he says.

Stating that the constituency was “neglected” since his father, the then MLA, was in the Opposition during the Congress rule, Bishnoi claimed that he had joined the BJP to be able to effect changes.

Being a youth leader, he wanted the change to begin by focussing on providing opportunities to the youth of the area. “A demand for coaching centres for competitive examinations kept coming up in my various interactions, as did the need of better sports facilities for youth to be able to channelise their energy and bring laurels to the state. We will work on that as well,” the newly elected MLA said. Among other things, he is looking at getting five villages adjacent to Hisar city regularised and maintained that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had already given an assurance for the same. He would hold a thanksgiving tour of his constituency after the panchayat elections were over.

Maintaining that he had a lot to “learn from both sides of the aisle”, Bishnoi stated that he was ready for the challenge that awaited him. “Since my first political speech in September 2013, I have never looked back, though I have been handling my father’s campaign even before that and was politically active all along. However, I have a huge responsibility to discharge, given the legacy of my grandfather and father. These are big shoes to fill,” the Oxford passout said.

Issues on agenda