Havells family scholarship for Ashoka University

Sonepat: Ashoka University (AU) has partnered with Havells Family Foundation to institute Havells Family Scholarship. It is designed to support students who wish to pursue a fully-funded master’s degree at the School of Business in Wake Forest University, United States. It includes a stipend to cover living expenses, books, other fees throughout the duration of the programme and international airfare.
