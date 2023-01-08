HC Judge inaugurates court complex in Tosham

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, January 7

Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court inaugurated the newly-constructed sub-divisional judicial court complex in Tosham town of Bhiwani district today.

The High Court judges Justice Raj Mohan Singh, Justice Arun Monga and Justice Lalit Batra, besides Bhiwani District and Sessions Judge Deepak Aggarwal and Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal were also present on the

occasion.

While addressing the audience, Justice Masih urged advocates to help petitioners get speedy justice at an affordable cost. He said lawyers must be more technology-friendly to be more efficient and effective at work.

He also called upon people for their contribution in keeping the court premises clean. The construction work of chambers for advocates in the complex is underway, he added.

Sessions Judge Deepak Aggarwal said the judicial complex building was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.