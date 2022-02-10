High Court notice to CBI, Haryana & Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences

Tribune News Service

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the CBI through its director (Chandigarh zone); Haryana Government through its Chief Secretary; Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education and Research), Haryana; Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, through its Registrar; Director, PGIMS, Rohtak, and ex-director of BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, on a petition filed by a former Additional Chief Vigilance Officer (ACVO) at the UHS.

Irregularities in recruitment I had conducted a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of large-scale irregularities in recruitment carried out at BPS Medical College during the tenure of director Dr RC Siwach. —Dr RB Singh, Ex-Addl chief vigilance officer, UHS

In his petition before the High Court, the former ACVO, Dr RB Singh, had stated that he had conducted a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of large-scale irregularities in the recruitment carried out at BPS Medical College during the tenure of director Dr RC Siwach. Dr Siwach is presently the head of the department of orthopaedic surgery at Rohtak PGIMS, while Dr Singh retired in 2017.

Meanwhile, a regular inquiry was instituted in the matter and RP Bhasin, a retired District and Sessions Judge, was appointed the inquiry officer. In the inquiry report, Bhasin remarked that “from the facts on record, I am of further clear opinion that Dr RB Singh has misled the Health Minister and other authorities of the state government and UHS/PGIMS, Rohtak, by twisting facts.

“Later, in a letter to the UHS VC, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education and Research) said the state government had conveyed its displeasure to the former ACVO regarding a fact-finding inquiry conducted by him against Dr Siwach. The letter maintained that “it was this reported misconduct of

Dr RB Singh which needlessly caused avoidable action to be initiated and wasted precious time and energy, besides causing hardship to the affected parties.

“Dr Singh moved the High Court to challenge the order containing the said displeasure note issued against him. He also sought a fresh probe by the CBI into the allegations of irregularities in recruitment at the government medical college. In the orders, HC Judge Mahabir Singh Sindhu maintained that the said order be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing, which is March 11. He also issued notices to the authorities/persons concerned.

