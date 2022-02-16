HC notice to Haryana on petition against appointment of Lala Lajpat Rai vet varsity VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to the State of Haryana on a petition challenging the appointment of Dr Vinod Verma as the Vice-Chancellor of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (LUVAS).

The notice by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal came on a petition filed by Jagveer Rawat against the State of Haryana and other respondents. Appearing before the Bench, his counsel contended that the Vice-Chancellor had to be appointed by the Board from amongst the distinguished veterinarians in terms of Section 20 of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Hisar Act, 2010.

As per the proviso, the appointment was to be made by the Chancellor on the government’s advice from amongst the distinguished veterinarians, if the Board members were not unanimous with regard to the decision.

He said the appointment of the respondent VC was purportedly made by the Board in terms of order dated January 20. Although the appointment order stated that the respondent was unanimously appointed, one of the Board members, who was an eminent scientist and representing the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, did not give his consent to the selection as “he had raised issues which were not addressed”. A copy of an email stated to be sent by him to the Registrar was also enclosed. Issuing notice to the State and other respondents, Justice Grewal fixed the case for further hearing on July 11.