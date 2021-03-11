HC notice to Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The HC today put the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) on notice in the recruitment scam while hearing two pleas filed by its staff for quashing the show-cause notice issued to them.

Appearing before Justice Anupinder Grewal’s Bench, counsel Vineet Kumar Jakhar in a plea filed by Dilbag Singh submitted that the petitioner was appointed in the ex-serviceman category in the HSWC in 2010 after selection by a panel comprising five officers.

The counsel added a bribery complaint was made against the then MD at the time of the petitioner’s appointment. These allegations were unsubstantiated and the petitioner wasn’t issued any notice.

He said similarly situated employees, who had earlier preferred pleas, were listed on May 5, wherein the operation of the impugned order was stayed. Justice Grewal issued a notice that was accepted by counsel Padamkant Dwivedi on behalf of the HSWC and another respondent.