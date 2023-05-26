HC orders CBI probe into pension to 'dead' persons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today ordered a CBI probe into the disbursement of social security pension to the “dead” in the state. The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj came after going through affidavits filed by Haryana Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Department of Social Welfare.

The ACB head also referred to shortcomings and lacunae in the probe of FIRs registered in the state in relation to the disbursement of pension to ineligible beneficiaries. He submitted that the beneficiaries, who used false/forged documents regarding age, were liable for prosecution, but had not been prosecuted.

“The role of public servants in the grant of pension to ineligible beneficiaries also needs to be probed in detail. Despite the involvement of a public servant and middleman and evidence proving exchange of bribe, the provisions of prevention of corruption act have not been invoked,” the DGP had submitted.