 High Court panel to look into 'flaws' in NH six-laning project : The Tribune India

High Court panel to look into 'flaws' in NH six-laning project

High Court panel to look into 'flaws' in NH six-laning project

The four-lane railway overbridge on the NH in the Ballabgarh area of Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, December 10

A two-member commission has been deputed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to look into the allegations of flaws in the work of six-laning of the National Highway-19 passing through Faridabad and Palwal districts. The commission is expected to submit its report before the next date of hearing, which is February 8, 2023.

Inspection tomorrow

  • The order comes in response to a petition filed by Deep Karan Dalal, an advocate, who has contended that the six-laning project had failed to meet the conditions and that the imposition of a new toll plaza in the district was illegal
  • The High Court in its order passed recently has asked the commission to carry out the inspection on the 179-km-long stretch of the highway between the Badarpur border and Agra on December 12

The order comes in response to a civil writ petition (CWP) filed by Deep Karan Dalal, an advocate, who has contended that the six-laning project had failed to meet the conditions and imposition of a new toll plaza in the district was illegal. The High Court in its order passed recently has asked the commission to carry out the inspection on the 179-km long stretch of the highway between the Badarpur border and Agra on December 12. “Since rival competing claims are being raised with respect to the completion of the work and its status, it has thus become imperative to determine the status of the project as it exists today by appointing a local commission to inspect the stretch of road — the project undertaken by the concessionaire and to report about the facilities and as to whether such work has been undertaken as was mandatory under the agreement before the commencement of collection of toll,” reads the order.

NK Aggarwal, a retired PWD Chief Engineer, and Shailender Kashyap, an advocate, have been named as commission members. “The Commission shall inspect the complete stretch and take photographs of the respective defects or deficiencies in the mandatory works and services required to be completed before the collection of toll as per the concession agreement and shall submit the report,” says the order, adding that it may also be accompanied by the representative of the respective parties.

A dispute surfaced at the time of the start of a new toll plaza near Prithla village by the concessionaire in August this year. The petitioner charged that as per the project terms the toll collection was wrong as the contractor had failed to remove some of the defects, which included failure to make the railway bridge near Ballabgarh and the flyover in Palwal city to six lane. The petitioner had contended that various defects had not yet been removed and hence the collection of toll by the concessionaire was without any authority and the NHAI had allegedly failed to act as per the parameters of the concession agreement and to safeguard the interests of the commuters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Jalandhar's Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president