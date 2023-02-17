Head Constable 'Singham' dismissed for indiscipline, insubordination

Panipat, February 16
Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan dismissed Ashish Kumar, alias ‘Singham’, head constable (HC), for indiscipline. Sawan said: “Ashish has been terminated from the job. Three important reasons behind his termination are indiscipline, insubordination and causing disaffection among citizens against the government during his duty. He has been terminated by using constitutional powers under Article 311 (2) (b) of Constitution of India without conducting inquiry against him.”
The matter came to light after a video of the scuffle of two police personnel, Ashish Kumar and ASI Mukesh Tyagi, near TDI flyover on NH-44 went viral on social media on February 2. Ashish, who was posted in the traffic wing at Babarpur, had gone to conduct a sting operation and started making videos of Tyagi. He had accused the ASI of taking bribe from vehicle drivers.
Later, Ashish was booked under Sections 186, 323, 332, 353 and 120 B of the IPC on the complaint of the ASI. The police arrested him from his government accommodation last week. The Panipat Sessions Court released him on bail on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...