Criminal nexus: HC tells Haryana Govt to file report on steps to stop illegal mining

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, October 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Government to file the latest status report as regards the steps being taken to stop illegal mining on the Yamuna riverbed in Yamunanagar district.

Probe by independent agency needed Inquiry by an independent agency could expose the nexus between the mining mafia and local administration by inspecting the site not only on the Yamuna riverbed at Gumthala Rao village, but also in other villages in the district. Waryam Singh, president, haryana anti-corruption society

A Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Judge Arun Palli passed this order on September 29, while hearing a civil writ petition of 2017, filed by advocate Waryam Singh of Gumthala Rao village of Yamunanagar district against the state of Haryana and others. The case has been adjourned till February 21, 2023.

The petitioner, Waryam Singh, who is the president of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Society, an NGO, told the court that an inquiry by an independent agency could expose the nexus between the mining mafia and local administration by inspecting the site not only on the Yamuna riverbed in Gumthala Rao village, but also in the area adjacent to it or the area of other villages in the district.

He requested the High Court to issue directions to the state government to stop illegal mining operations so to protect the environment and maintain the ecological balance in the riverbed of the Yamuna.

He also placed on record evidences of unabated illegal mining activities going on in the river.

He told the court that the mining firms were doing mining beyond the permissible limits (depth) in the Yamuna, violating rules and regulations of the government. He also told the court that the mining contractor could undertake mining in the riverbed during the day time, but the firms were carrying out activities even at night.

“At night, overloaded sand-laden trucks of contractors go past his village. The overloaded trucks not only cause damage to the roads, but also pose a big danger to the life of residents of the area,” said Waryam Singh.

