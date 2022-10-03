Criminal nexus: HC tells Haryana Govt to file report on steps to stop illegal mining

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, October 2
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Government to file the latest status report as regards the steps being taken to stop illegal mining on the Yamuna riverbed in Yamunanagar district.
Probe by independent agency needed
Inquiry by an independent agency could expose the nexus between the mining mafia and local administration by inspecting the site not only on the Yamuna riverbed at Gumthala Rao village, but also in other villages in the district. Waryam Singh, president, haryana anti-corruption society
A Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Judge Arun Palli passed this order on September 29, while hearing a civil writ petition of 2017, filed by advocate Waryam Singh of Gumthala Rao village of Yamunanagar district against the state of Haryana and others. The case has been adjourned till February 21, 2023.
The petitioner, Waryam Singh, who is the president of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Society, an NGO, told the court that an inquiry by an independent agency could expose the nexus between the mining mafia and local administration by inspecting the site not only on the Yamuna riverbed in Gumthala Rao village, but also in the area adjacent to it or the area of other villages in the district.
He requested the High Court to issue directions to the state government to stop illegal mining operations so to protect the environment and maintain the ecological balance in the riverbed of the Yamuna.
He also placed on record evidences of unabated illegal mining activities going on in the river.
He told the court that the mining firms were doing mining beyond the permissible limits (depth) in the Yamuna, violating rules and regulations of the government. He also told the court that the mining contractor could undertake mining in the riverbed during the day time, but the firms were carrying out activities even at night.
“At night, overloaded sand-laden trucks of contractors go past his village. The overloaded trucks not only cause damage to the roads, but also pose a big danger to the life of residents of the area,” said Waryam Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...