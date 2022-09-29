HC tells Haryana authorities to act against ‘dangerously modified’ vehicles

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the initiation of action, including impounding, of “jugars” or “illegal and dangerously modified” vehicles, if found plying in contravention of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the High Court also directed the authorities concerned to ensure meticulous compliance of the earlier directions regarding the carrying out of intensive checking and not allowing the plying of “jugars”.

The directions came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by the Tempo Driver Association through counsel GS Goraya. It was seeking directions to the respondents to take appropriate legal action against the dangerously modified vehicles plying in various districts.

As the matter came up for hearing, Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench was told by the counsel appearing on the respondent-state’s behalf that steps were regularly being taken to check the menace. The counsel added that a similar controversy had already been adjudicated by the High Court, vide order dated May 12.

A further reference was also made to a written statement filed through Haryana Inspector-General of Police, Traffic and Highways, Dr Rajshri Singh. Among other things, it added that “strict directions” had been issued to the all SHOs of each district and the in charge of the traffic police stations to intensify the checking and not to allow the plying of “jugars”. No less than 5,238 “jugars” had been challaned and 1,179 impounded by the police in the state from June 19, 2013, to December 20, 2021.

Petition was filed by tempo assn

