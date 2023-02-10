HC tells HPSC not to declare final result of veterinary surgeons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) not to declare the final result of veterinary surgeons’ exam for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. Justice Suvir Sehgal of the High Court also issued a notice to the state and HPSC.

The direction came on a petition filed by Shubham Vats and 10 other candidates seeking directions to quash answer keys released by the commission and to re-conduct the written examination conducted on January 15 following allegations of paper copying and paper leak. Directions were also sought to handover the inquiry of the alleged paper leak to the Haryana Director General of Police.

Justice Sehgal’s Bench was told that the commission on December 11, 2022, had invited applications for filling up 383 posts of veterinary surgeons in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. A written examination was conducted on January 15 and the answer keys of the examination were released by the commission on January 23.

The petitioners through counsel Ravinder Singh Dhull said 24 out of total 100 questions were exactly copied and pasted from an examination conducted in 2017 in Maharashtra. Dhull said copying verbatim paper was illegal, which could not be ignored especially in view of the fact that even sequence of answers was not changed or disturbed. The HPSC, due to this issue had earlier cancelled an exam of the Assistant Professor in English.

Paper leak charge

