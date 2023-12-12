HCMSA gives govt 15-day ultimatum to resolve issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has threatened the shutdown of OPD services on December 27 and complete shutdown of health services, including emergency, on December 29, if the government fails to resolve its issues.

ACS (Health) held a meeting with the HCMSA on December 6, but no concrete solution was proposed and assured, claimed the association.

The HCMSA has been protesting the lack of specialists in the state, PG course bond, and direct Senior Medical Officer recruitment.

“There is a great sense of resentment among members regarding the insensitive and callous attitude of the government towards their long-pending demands,” said Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president, HCMSA. The association has given 15 days to the government to resolve the issue.