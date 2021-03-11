HCS, dental exams cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has cancelled its two examinations, including preliminary examination for the Haryana Civil Services (Executive), held last year.

The HCS examination, held on September 12 last year, will now be held on July 10, 2022.

Similarly, the Dental Surgeons’ examination, which was held in September 26, 2021, will now be held on June 19 this year.