HCS (Judicial) exam from May 20

PTI

New Delhi, May 9

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the holding of the mains examination of the HCS (Judicial Branch)-2021 from May 20.

A Bench, comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice JK Maheshwari, passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Public Service Commission informed it that exams could be held on the said dates.

“Counsels for the High Court as well the public service commission has obtained instruction and stated they would hold the examination on May 20, 21 and 22, 2022. In view of the aforementioned we dispose of this WP, with the direction that the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Mains exam be held on May 20, 21 and 22,” the Bench said.

The apex court had earlier stayed the mains examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) - 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to the clash with the preliminary examination of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam - 2021.

The SC’s order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24.