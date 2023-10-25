HCS officer Ekta Bhyan bags bronze medal in Asian Para Games

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 24

Para athlete Ekta Bhyan from Hisar has won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games being held in Hangzhou, China. Ekta, 38, secured the medal in the Women’s Club Throw - F32/51 event, with a throw of 21.66 meters.

Ekta is a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer and presently posted as Employment Officer in the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar.

Ekta took up sports after her selection in the Haryana government as HCS officer. She was coached by Amit Saroha in club and discus throw.

A bright student since school, Ekta aspired to pursue medical stream. However, a tragic accident changed the course of her life in 2003 when a truck overturned on their cab near Kundli in Sonepat district on the Delhi–Haryana border. While six other students were crushed to death, she suffered quadriplegic spinal cord injury and is wheelchair-bound ever since.

However, with family by her side, she resumed studies after spending several months in hospital. She cracked the HCS examination after completing her graduation in 2013. Ekta later emerged as the top ranked club thrower and won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Ekta Bhyan on her recent achievement. The Prime Minister posted on X: “Congratulations to Ekta Bhyan for securing the bronze medal in the Women’s Para Club Throw – F32/51 event. India is delighted by this achievement!”

PM congratulates Congratulations to Ekta Bhyan for securing the bronze medal in the Women’s Para Club Throw – F32/51 event. India is delighted by this achievement! — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#China #Hisar