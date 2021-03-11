HCS officer gets addl charge

Chandigarh: HCS officer Praveen Kumar has been given additional charge as Narwana SDM. At present, he is serving as Managing Director of Cooperative Sugar Mills, and Estate Officer of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Jind. TNS
Activist’s lecture opposed
Rohtak: Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti spoke against the MDU Teachers’ Association for opposing an activist’s lecture. “Speaker’s complaint against an ex-VC is a unfitting ground for the action.
