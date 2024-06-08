HCS officer reinstated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Haryana Government today reinstated HCS officer Braham Prakash with immediate effect “without prejudice to any proceedings pending against him”.

In a separate order, the 2019 HCS officer was given the posting of Sub Divisional Officer, Kaithal. Braham Prakash was the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Kaithal, for the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. An AAP leader had applied online for permission for two programmes of party candidate Sushil Gupta to be held on April 7 but was denied allegedly with an abusive language in the column of reasons.

Prakash had clarified that his password was with staff members and he had suspended five employees after the matter came to light. Later, he was suspended, too.

