HCS: Sirsa farmer’s son bags 22nd rank

Sirsa, June 15

Ankit Mehta, a resident of HUDA in Sirsa, has secured the 22nd rank in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) examination for Haryana Civil Services (HCS).

Mehta said it was his first attempt and that his family was thrilled at the achievement. His father, Shankardas, is a farmer, while his mother works as an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM). His younger brother is pursuing a PhD in Himachal. Ankit credited his success to his parents. He also thanked his teacher Abhishek Sharma for guiding him through the journey.

Ankit said he had appeared for the UPSC exam previously but did not succeed, finally achieved success due to his dedication. Ankit wishes to be an IAS officer of the Haryana cadre. He currently works as an SDO in Punjab.

