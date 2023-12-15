Health Dept busts sex determination racket, one held

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 14

A team of the Health Department, Kurukshetra, on Wednesday evening arrested a tout for getting a sex determination test conducted. The accused has been identified as Pargat Singh of Uttar Pradesh.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, and nodal officer under the PCPNDT Act, Dr Ramesh Sabharwal, said the health authorities got information that Pargat Singh used to take women to Uttar Pradesh to get the sex determination test conducted. A decoy client was arranged and a deal was fixed for Rs 30,000, he added.

“On Wednesday, the tout took the decoy client to a registered ultrasound centre at Shamli of Uttar Pradesh via Karnal. He used the name of some other woman to get the test done and told the woman that she had a male foetus.

As they returned, a team of the Health Department arrested the tout near Pipli Parakeet in Kurukshetra and handed him over to the police. The police will conduct the further investigation and inquire about the centre where the test was conducted,” Dr Sabharwal said.

A case was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police remand.

