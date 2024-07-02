 Health Minister cracks the whip on officials absent at meeting : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Health Minister cracks the whip on officials absent at meeting

Health Minister cracks the whip on officials absent at meeting

Health Minister cracks the whip on officials absent at meeting

Health Minister chairs a meeting of officials in Fatehabad on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 1

Health, Medical Education and Research and Civil Aviation Minister Dr Kamal Gupta chaired a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Fatehabad today. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to initiate disciplinary action against those officials who remained absent or arrived late at the meeting.

The minister directed the DC to issue show-cause notices to Fatehabad Social Welfare Officer, Ratia Block BDPO, Secretary of Market Committee of Tohana Municipal Council, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department and District Sports Officer. He recommended the DC to take disciplinary action against these officials.

According to sources, these officials did not turn up for the meeting and sent their subordinates to replace them.

The minister asked the DC to issue marks for their absence in the attendance register and also implement salary cuts, besides filing a report of the misconduct in their annual confidential reports (ACRs).

Upset at the absence and delay, the minister said some officials had taken the government lightly. “The officials have made a mockery of the meeting,” he said, adding that he would not tolerate such lackadaisical attitude regarding attending official meetings. “Being absent from a meeting is a serious matter that cannot be overlooked and these officers will not be spared under any circumstance,” he said. He also directed the officials to ensure government schemes were being delivered to the citizens in a timely manner. The minister heard a total of 11 complaints and settled seven of these on the spot.

The minister, while hearing the complaint of Rajendra Verma, a resident of Shekhupur Sautar village, directed the DSP concerned to take action on it under Section 182 of the IPC. When the DSP informed him that the complaint had turned out to be false, the minister ordered him to take further action against the complainant.

Complainant Dr Gagandeep Garg alleged that the employees posted at the Fatehabad Civil Surgeon’s Office had caused loss to the government treasury by being dishonest and committing irregularities. Taking serious note of this, the Health Minister said if such acts of dishonesty had been committed by the officials, then strict action would be taken against them. He also took cognisance of a complaint filed by Suraj Bhan, a resident of Bharpur village, and ordered action against the officers and employees who had made fake disability certificates.

Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram, Ratia MLA Laxman Napa, Tohana MLA Devendra Singh Babli, Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal, SP Aastha Modi, ADC Rahul Modi, SDM Rajesh Kumar and members of the Grievances Redressal Committee were present at the meeting.

#Fatehabad #Hisar


