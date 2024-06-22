Health Services Director reviews Karnal facilities

Karnal, June 21
Health Services Director General Dr Randeep Singh Punia on Friday visited Assandh, Jundla and Karnal city to review health facilities.
He directed the officials to implement a plan for the new buildings of Assandh sub-divisional hospital and District General Hospital in Sector 32 in Karnal city.
Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar said the DGHS had explored all options for the building in Assandh and had asked the officials to expedite the work. He also asked them to coordinate with the HSVP for the construction of a new building of District General Hospital in Karnal.
He also visited the post-natal care ward and spoke to patients in Jundal PHC regarding the facilities being provided. He checked laboratory services, emergency room, vaccination/cold chain room, OPD room and records of delivery and TB patients, which were found in order.
Dr Poonia suggested some improvement works that could be undertaken in Jundla PHC, including the availability of washrooms attached to the labour room and discussed the possibility of upgrading the PHC to CHC. Later, he conducted a meeting with the Civil Surgeon and Deputy Civil Surgeons and reviewed the progress of the national health programmes.
