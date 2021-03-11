Is a civic issue bothering you?

Heaps of cow dung a health hazard

Cow dung is being thrown by owners of a number of unauthorised dairies in open spaces of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The issue is posing health hazard to residents as the accumulated dung is serving as breeding ground for mosquitoes. Besides, dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines also contributing to the problem of frequent chocking of sewers and spread of diseases. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should shift unauthorised dairies immediately. Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

Roads, green belts cry for maintenance

Amajority of roads and their green belts in the so called posh sectors and residential areas in the city have become a victim of poor upkeep, thanks to the negligence on the part of the civic authorities and the department, which have either collected development charges or keep collecting house taxes or other charges from time to time. The authorities need to do a reality check of the problem, rather than just holding meetings. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Construction of road going on at snail's pace

The work of constructing a road from the Civil Hospital to the women police station in Narnaul town is going at a snail's pace causing inconvenience to road users. Shopkeepers too are a harassed lot due to the dust. The issue has been raised many times before the district authorities but no one is paying any heed towards it. Abhay Singh, Narnaul