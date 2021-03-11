Heaps of garbage across Panipat

Heaps of garbage across the city have become political issue. Even councillors have raised the matter at the House meetings of the Municipal Corporation (MC). The civic body may be spending crores every month on sanitation and cleaning the city, but the situation is yet to improve. The MC should chalk out a concrete action plan to ensure cleanliness in all residential and commercial areas. — Pankaj Aneja, Panipat

Why can’t drains be maintained?

As one goes around cycling through the city or in nearby villages, one sees a few clean drains, be it along roads or otherwise. Most drains are choked and overflowing. Vegetation has grown around them. Stagnant water stinks in drains and has become a breeding ground of mosquitoes. This also affects cleanliness in the city. There are few safai karamcharis in the city. Some people throw garbage in drains in front of their houses and shops. The authorities need to take stock of all blocked drains and ensure their regular cleaning. — Colonel RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Ensure proper disposal of national flag

There may be lot of ‘josh’ among citizens to display national flag at their houses in view of the call given by Prime Minister ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. So, we all must celebrate 75 years of Independence. Millions of flags are being distributed and purchased by citizens all over the country. But what becomes important is the fate of the Tricolour after the event is over. It is strongly recommended that the government should immediately designate collection centres for the disposal of flags in a proper and respectful manner. Otherwise, we may find Tiranga strewn in streets or in garbage dumps.

— COL KJ Singh (retd), Panchkula

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture, which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com