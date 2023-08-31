Heaps of garbage in Kurukshetra sector

Heaps of garbage can be spotted scattered at various locations along roads with stray animals feeding on them, especially in the space near Sector 2, for many years. Further, the pile of garbage is burnt every week in the evening, emanating hazardous gases and making it difficult to walk in the nearby Devi Lal Park. Will the municipal authorities find a permanent solution to the problem?

VK Gupta, Kurukshetra

Compensating residents for govt land maintenance

The issue of unattended government land adjacent to residences is concerning. Residents are burdened with maintaining the neglected areas, while the government lacks proper upkeep plans. A visual comparison reveals residents' efforts. In fact, the Panchkula MC should consider compensating residents for maintaining government land. It's time for a fair resolution.

Vijay Katial, Panchkula

Overflowing manhole

The sewer line in front of House Nos. 1285 to 1299 in Sector 9, Ambala city, is blocked for the past two months, resulting in overflowing of sewage. The Junior Engineer and Executive Engineer of HUDA were apprised several times of the issue and they have visited three times and promised to clear the line, but no action has been taken so far. The first manhole in front of House No. 1285 is overflowing and emanating foul smell. The authorities should take immediate action. Daljit Mokha, Ambala City

